About 100 people extinguishing fire at meat-packing plant in Bishkek

Fire at a meat-packing plant in Bishkek, according to preliminary data, was caused by a short circuit of the wiring. The Deputy Head of the Bishkek Department of the Ministry for Emergency Situations for Bishkek, Lieutenant Colonel, Adilbek Chargynov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the fire at the meat-packing plant has not been extinguished yet. A strong acrid smoke hampers liquidation of the fire.

«Six fire teams and a lifting platform are working now. Four water tank trucks were sent to help from Tazalyk municipal enterprise. In total, about 100 people are involved. The fire occurred in the western part of the factory building. At present, 5,000 square meters have already burned down,» said Adilbek Chargynov.

