Trolleybuses No. 2 and No. 17 do not serve their routes due to a line break. The press service of Bishkek City Administration reported.

The route of trolleybus No. 7 was shortened to Ankara (Gorky) Street.

«A driver of a car crashed into the support of the trolleybus line causing the breakdown. The repair team has already left for the place and is working to eliminate the line break,» the City Administration said.