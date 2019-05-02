16:46
Routes of some trolleybuses to be changed on May 9

Some streets of Bishkek will be closed for traffic on Victory Day. Mayor’s office of the capital informs that the routes of trolleybuses No. 8 and 2 will change.

Shopokov Street will be closed, so trolleybus No.8 will drive along Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Baitik Baatyr Street. And the trolleybus No.2 will be move along Lermontov Street to Chui Avenue. Trolleybuses will move in this direction until the end of celebrations.

City Administration clarified that there was no information so far what other streets and avenues would be closed for traffic on May 9 in Bishkek.
