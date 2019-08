Two trolleybus routes to be suspended due to road repairs in Bishkek

Two trolleybus routes will be temporarily suspended in Bishkek due to road repairs. The Bishkek Trolleybus Administration posted on Facebook.

Section of Moskovskaya Street — from Manas Avenue to Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard — will be closed for repairs on August 14.

«Trolleybus routes No. 9 and 10 will be temporarily suspended, trolleybuses No. 4 and 8 will run along Kievskaya Street through Beishenalieva Street. Route No. 6 will be extended to Asanbai microdistrict,» the Bishkek Trolleybus Administration reports.