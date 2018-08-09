16:47
New trolleybuses delivered in Bishkek

New trolleybuses, purchased at the expense of EBRD’ funds within the public transport development project, arrived in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

At least 37 new trolleybuses were delivered in the capital: 15 low-floor Belarusian vehicles and 22 medium-floor trolleybuses from Russia.

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Gennady Militsky told 24.kg news agency that 52 trolleybuses had been purchased in total. It is expected that the remaining vehicles will arrive in the capital within a month.

«We are carrying out start-up and adjustment works. Three routes are closed because of the repair of roads in the capital. We plan to put all vehicles into operation after the works are finished. In addition, two new routes were opened in Bishkek,» he said.

Recall, more than 380 million soms were budgeted for that the purchase of buses in 2018. In 2017, the city authorities allocated 103 million soms for the purchase buses. Trolleybuses are bought on credit through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
