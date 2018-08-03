Kyrgyzstan will host international plein-air

Kyrgyzstan gathers the students of art colleges of the CIS and the Baltic States for annual master classes for the 4th time. Young painters and their mentors will travel throughout the country within a week and work in the vicinity of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The organizers note that the aim of the project is to strengthen cultural dialogue in the Commonwealth space, creative and personal contacts, instill tolerance and involve the young people in the process of intercultural dialogue.

The students and teachers from Georgia and Lithuania will take part in the plein-air for the first time this year.

An exhibition of works by young artists will take place after the end of the master class.