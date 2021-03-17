Kyrgyzstanis participate in international art project in Tashkent

Kyrgyzstanis took part in the international multidisciplinary art project Art Plov CA in Tashkent. One of its curators Ashot Danielyan told 24.kg news agency.

More than 40 participants from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, working in various genres of art, took part in the online project, which was implemented with the support of the British Council.

Photographers Danil Usmanov, Pavel Bolshakov, graphic artists Benazir Ibraimova, Sonata Raiymkulova, Marat Raiymkulov, painters Darina Manasbek, Meder Akhmetov, poets Mikhail Levantovsky, Nariste Alieva and Frida Scherbatsky represented Kyrgyzstan.

«Poets, artists and photographers from Uzbekistan collaborated with each other and with their peers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan at a distance. This cross-border cooperation is the essence and direction of the project, as the participants had to learn to generate ideas together, adapt, work remotely and agree on certain guidelines and timing of their collaborations. This project encourages participants to create as many new works of art as possible, and not just present old works and texts,» the organizers noted.

The physical result of the project is a book, which will be presented on March 25 in Tashkent as part of the Moc Fest festival.

Another direction and result of the project is a series of short videos developed by curators together with actors of Ilkhom Theater (Tashkent) reading some of the poems created for the project.