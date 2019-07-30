Kyrgyzstan to host International Plein-Air of art students

International Plein-Air of students from art schools of the CIS, Baltic states and Georgia will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The event is held in the Kyrgyz Republic for the 5th time. This year, young artists from Estonia joined the project.

«Young artists and their mentors will travel, get acquainted with the republic and create in the vicinity of Issyk-Kul lake,» the ministry said.

The goals of the project are to search for approaches for further interaction of the artistic intelligentsia of the Commonwealth countries, strengthening creative and personal contacts, nurturing tolerance and involving young people in the process of intercultural dialogue.

An exhibition of works by young artists will be organized after the plein-air.