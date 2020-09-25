Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek

An online school of contemporary art was opened in Bishkek. User Diana Una posted on Facebook.

According to her, the project was launched by activists in a test mode.

«Its development depends largely on our joint efforts and interest, but now we offer just informal communication and exchange of ideas. BSCA is a dynamic online and offline platform that offers, on its base, to accumulate and promote the practice, discussion, and experience of art in its various manifestations, both at the level of mediums and at the level of artistic solutions. We are an informal, self-organizing association that is interested in exchanging thoughts, emotions and energy in connection with art as a practice, and we are involved in the creation of the school at no cost,» she told.