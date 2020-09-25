15:43
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek

An online school of contemporary art was opened in Bishkek. User Diana Una posted on Facebook.

Related news
Paris to host exhibition of Atambayev’s daughter Aliya Shagieva
According to her, the project was launched by activists in a test mode.

«Its development depends largely on our joint efforts and interest, but now we offer just informal communication and exchange of ideas. BSCA is a dynamic online and offline platform that offers, on its base, to accumulate and promote the practice, discussion, and experience of art in its various manifestations, both at the level of mediums and at the level of artistic solutions. We are an informal, self-organizing association that is interested in exchanging thoughts, emotions and energy in connection with art as a practice, and we are involved in the creation of the school at no cost,» she told.
link: https://24.kg/english/166442/
views: 60
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan will host international plein-air
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
25 September, Friday
15:21
Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek Online school of contemporary art opened in Bishkek
15:08
Taxpayers have to file tax returns electronically from January 1, 2021
14:54
EU concerned about legislative initiatives of Kyrgyzstan
14:45
Man attempts to commit suicide in Nooken district
14:35
Large hypermarkets fined for violations of sanitary rules in Bishkek