Omurbek Tekebayev taken to Cardiology Center for examination

The convicted ex-parliament member Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized in the National Cardiology Center for a three-day examination only. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

Based on the results of the examination, doctors will decide whether the patient needs inpatient treatment or whether the medical assistance provided in the hospital of the penal colony No. 47 is sufficient.

«The conditions of detention of Omurbek Tekebayev are the same as in the penal colony No. 47. He is under escort. My client is in a ward with one bed without any special conditions,» said Taalaigul Toktakunova.

The lawyers of the former deputy repeatedly raised the issue that he needed a comprehensive medical examination, and there were no such conditions in the penal colony 47.

The leader of Ata Meken was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 16, 2017. He was found guilty under the Article Corruption of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.