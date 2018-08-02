More than 1,170 people undergo hemodialysis in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,171 people undergo hemodialysis in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported.

New applications for budget-funded hemodialysis are received every day. On May 14, 2018, at least 120 people were sent to preferential treatment, and other 14 people — on July 25. A total of 539 patients undergo treatment on a budget-funded basis, 632 patients were transferred to a preferential hemodialysis procedure through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

About 9 people are treated at their own expense, they are on the list of patients who are waiting for preferential treatment.

«One hemodialysis procedure costs more than 5,000 soms. Most of the costs are covered by the CMIF. A patient pays about 500 soms,» the ministry noted.

Currently, hemodialysis services are provided by 10 state and 13 private organizations.