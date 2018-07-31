Rock fall hits tourists in Kyrgyzstan, citizen of Kazakhstan killed

Seven tourists were hit by a rock fall when ascending the Skryabin Glacier, one of them died. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The ministry specified that three Kazakhstanis and four Russians were among the victims.

«The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a letter to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan with a request for the evacuation of the victims. Employees of the Crisis Management Center under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstani services conducted joint events within the framework of the interaction plan. A helicopter took off from Almaty towards the Skryabin Glacier today at 06.58 am,» the ministry informed.