Sappers extract 20 bombs left from the 1950s in Batken region

Engineers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan clear Ak-Turpak settlement in Batken region from air bombs left from the exercises held there in the 1950s of the 20th century. The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The rural area Ak-Turpak includes Zhany-Dzher, Min-Chyiar and Zhash-Tilek villages. The area of ​​the site to be cleaned is more than 5,000 square meters.

«To accomplish the task, engineering units of the southern region are involved. For two months, engineers have inspected more than 40,000 square meters. They discovered and neutralized more than 20 aviation bombs of FAB-100 type. The work of sappers is associated with a great risk to life and is performed in severe climatic conditions due to high air temperature. Clearing of the terrain is carried out at the request of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in Batken region for the safety of the local population,» the General Staff informed.