7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn

The National Cultural Center will spend 7,760,408 soms on the organization of the theatrical performance Golden Age of Nomads in Kyrchyn area. The state procurement portal reported.

It is noted that the production and tailoring of stage costumes for the performance will cost 5 million soms. Other 1,382,752 soms will be spent on payment for the services of the artists for the main roles (100 people). All employees must have appropriate diplomas, certificates that certify their professionalism.

The rent of animals and historical requisites will cost the state 1,377,656 soms. It is reported that the supplier must provide yaks, camels, golden eagles, horse herd, cows with calves, flock of sheep. In addition, these funds will be spent on the installation of eight large yurts.