Deputy Chairmen of National Statistical Committee, Social Fund appointed

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree, appointing Nikolai Chuikov the First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Nikolai Chuikov was born on December 26, 1980 in Bystrovka village, Chui region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in economics and mathematics. Since 2011, he has been working in the Government’s Executive Office. Prior to this appointment, he headed the Economics and Investment Department of the Government’s Office.

By another decree, Azamat Orosbayev was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee.

Azamat Orosbayev was born on June 16, 1976 in Frunze city. He has higher education.

Since August 2016, he has been the First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee.

The Prime Minister, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, appointed Esen Nurdinov the Deputy Chairman of the Social Fund.

Esen Nurdinov was born on August 25, 1975 in Osh region. He graduated from Dastan University (law faculty), the Kyrgyz National University after Zh. Balasagyn (finances and credit).

He has been working at the Social Fund since 2003. Prior to this appointment, he headed Leninsky District Department of the Social Fund.