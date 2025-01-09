National Statistical Committee limits provision of data from unified register

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for providing data from the Unified State Register of Statistical Units’ database since January 1, 2025. The innovations concern information on legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and peasant farms. The Committee reported.

The National Statistical Committee stops providing the following data upon user requests:

Last name, first name, patronymic of individual entrepreneurs or full/abbreviated name of legal entities;

General classifier of enterprises, organizations and individual entrepreneurs (OKPO);

Legal address;

Contact information, including telephone numbers, faxes and e-mail.

These restrictions are introduced on the basis of Part 4 of Article 37 of the Law «On Official Statistics» and are aimed at compliance with the legislation on the protection of personal data. The information will remain available only in cases stipulated by the direct provisions of the document.

Previously, the National Statistical Committee continued to provide such information, despite the fact that the functions of state registration of legal entities and entrepreneurs have been transferred to the justice authorities and the Tax Service. The new changes allow the National Statistical Committee to focus on its tasks — collecting, analyzing and publishing official statistics, while simultaneously fulfilling the requirements of the legislation on the protection of personal data.

The Committee noted that this change complies with the requirements of the legislation aimed at protecting personal data. It will also strengthen control over their distribution and use. The National Statistical Committee will continue to work in accordance with the rules regulating the protection of personal information and the transparency of its provision.

Starting this year, users will no longer be able to request personalized information through the National Statistical Committee. To obtain registration data, such as a legal address or contact information, they will have to contact the justice authorities or the Tax Service.