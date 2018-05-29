Kyrgyzstan to decide on beginning of academic year in June

In June, the Ministry of Education will submit a basic curriculum, which will set September 10 as the beginning of the academic year. The Minister of Education and Science, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva, announced today at a press conference.

According to her, the deputies proposed to postpone the beginning of the academic year. However, the initiative is interesting for the education system, taking into account the climatic conditions of the country.

«Now, in May, we have a cool weather, and in September, when it’s hot, our children are forced to sit in stuffy rooms. Our goal is to use the most of what is given by nature for the health of our children. These conditions make it possible to shift the beginning of the school year by ten days. But there will be no reduction in the academic load in the framework of the basic curriculum. We offer an option: to start the school year on September 10, and finish — on May 30-31. The final decision will be made by the government,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva stressed.