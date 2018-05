In April, the revenues of the republican budget exceeded expenditures by 4,796.6 billion soms. The Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance reported.

The budget revenues reportedly amounted to 41.57.1 billion soms, and expenditures — 36,260.5 billion. The Ministry of Finance noted that the main source of treasury revenue were domestic receipts.

Tax revenues of the budget amounted to 32.73.5 billion, non-tax — 7,344.9 billion soms.