Bishkek's revenues to grow by 1.5 billion soms in 2020

Bishkek’s revenues will amount to 10,098,148 billion soms in 2020. Draft capital’s budget says. It is planned to be approved at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

The revenue side will reportedly grow by 1,559,525.5 billion soms.

In 2020, it is planned to collect taxes for 8,195,983 billion soms — 676,753,000 soms more than in 2019.

As for non-tax revenues, the volume is planned in the amount of 1,100,481.3 billion soms. Transfers from the republican budget will amount to 801,683.7 million soms, including 75 million soms under Safe City project.

Other 233,396.1 million soms will be received as special funds.