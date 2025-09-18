Bodies of 327 citizens delivered to Kyrgyzstan from abroad in 2025

From January to September 2025, the bodies of 327 citizens were transported back to Kyrgyzstan from abroad. Director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Kudaiberdiev, reported.

According to him, 225 of the deceased were brought from Russia, 10 from the United States, with the remaining cases coming from other countries.

Bakyt Kudaiberdiev noted that since 2021, the state has been fully covering the costs of body transportation. The cost depends on the country: from the United States — $13,000; from Russia — 70,000–120,000 rubles; from Turkey — $1,200; and from Kazakhstan — $300.

Additionally, the agency reported that as of today, approximately 84,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on Russia’s blacklist, and around 70,000 more are registered as illegally staying in the Russian Federation.