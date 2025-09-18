13:32
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

Bodies of 327 citizens delivered to Kyrgyzstan from abroad in 2025

From January to September 2025, the bodies of 327 citizens were transported back to Kyrgyzstan from abroad. Director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Kudaiberdiev, reported.

According to him, 225 of the deceased were brought from Russia, 10 from the United States, with the remaining cases coming from other countries.

Bakyt Kudaiberdiev noted that since 2021, the state has been fully covering the costs of body transportation. The cost depends on the country: from the United States — $13,000; from Russia — 70,000–120,000 rubles; from Turkey — $1,200; and from Kazakhstan — $300.

Additionally, the agency reported that as of today, approximately 84,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on Russia’s blacklist, and around 70,000 more are registered as illegally staying in the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/343988/
views: 126
Print
Related
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Turkey
278 bodies of citizens brought from abroad to Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Kyrgyzstanis may get 50,000 soms for transportation of deceased from abroad
171 body bags delivered to Kyrgyzstan in 2016
About 200 body bags come from Russia to Kyrgyzstan annually
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
12:55
Bodies of 327 citizens delivered to Kyrgyzstan from abroad in 2025 Bodies of 327 citizens delivered to Kyrgyzstan from abr...
12:48
Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law held at MFA
12:42
South Korea proposes creating "smart" dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Businesses in Kyrgyzstan to be fined for using others’ e-wallets
12:15
Kloop case: Two former camera operators sentenced to five years in prison