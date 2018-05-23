Abnormal heat kills 65 people in Pakistan

An abnormal heat lasts several days in Karachi city of Pakistan. It has already killed 65 people. CNN reports.

On Monday, the air temperature in Karachi reached + 44 degrees Celsius. In May, the air temperature there usually reaches + 35 degrees Celsius.

The people pour water on themselves on the streets to avoid heat stroke. 65 people have already died from it. «The age of victims of the heatwave varies from 5 to 78 years,» said Faisal Edhi, the head of the charitable organization Edhi Foundation.

Many died at home because they could not get aid from doctors in time.

According to forecasts, such heat may last in Pakistan until the middle of June.