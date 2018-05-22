18:51
USD 68.47
EUR 80.39
RUB 1.09
English

Supreme Court upholds verdict for Aida Salyanova

Hearing of the criminal case against the former Justice Minister Aida Salyanova ended in the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

Aida Salyanova again repeated that there was no evidence of her guilt, and the criminal case was unlawfully initiated.

After leaving the consultation room, the judges of the Supreme Court read out the verdict. The decision of the first two courts remained in force.

Recall, Aida Salyanova is accused of illegal renewing of the lawyer’s license for Aleksey Eliseev in 2010, when she was the Minister of Justice.

The Leninsky District Court found her guilty and sentenced to five years in prison with a delay in execution of the court’s decision for 12 years, until her youngest daughter turns 14. Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.

The CEC adopted a resolution on the termination of Aida Salyanova’s deputy powers on the basis of the verdict of the courts.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
President: Judiciary bodies - most corrupt in Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan declares ban on holding of rallies illegal
Supreme Court overturns intermediate orders against lawyer of Omurbek Tekebayev
Police officers get 8 years in prison for torture in Kyrgyzstan
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
CEC to consider deprivation Aida Salyanova of her deputy seat today
Supporters of Aida Salyanova protest at Bishkek City Court
Bishkek City Court sentences Aida Salyanova to 5 years in prison
Another suspect in murder of brother of Aida Salyanova detained in Moscow
Supreme Court obliges Mavlyan Askarbekov to apologize to deputy on Facebook
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention