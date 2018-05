From November 2016 to May 16, 2018, Guarantee Fund JSC approved 426 guarantees (for 390.4 million soms). Press service of the company reported.

According to it, thanks to guarantees, entrepreneurs received loans for 1,435 billion soms. Export-oriented and import-substituting industries got guarantees for 63.7 million, women-entrepreneurs — 129.4 million soms.

The fund’s profit for 4 months of 2018 amounted to 4.7 million soms with a plan of 2.5 million soms.