State Secretary of Kyrgyzpatent appointed

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed an order, appointing Talant Konokbayev the State Secretary of the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovations. The Information Department of the government reported.

He replaced the best in 2017 State Secretary Zhapar Tashiyev, who took a new assignment in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Talant Konokbaev was born in 1962 in Taldy-Suu village, Naryn region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University with a degree in journalism, KIMEP University (Almaty) with a degree in political science, the Kyrgyz State University named after Balasagyn with a degree in jurisprudence.

He worked as a journalist in a number of republican editorial offices — Kutbilim (Mugalimder Gazetsy), Agym (Asaba), Zamandash magazine.

Since 1997, he worked as the head of the departments of the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Department, and the State Agency for Science and Intellectual Property. He headed structural divisions in the office of the Prime Minister, the State Personnel Service, the Parliament, and the Prosecutor General’s Office.