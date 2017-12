Aydin Sharsheyev was appointed the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic . The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov signed an appropriate order.

Former State Secretary Aidai Kurmanova resigned from office in September.

Earlier Aydin Sharsheyev was deputy head of the Economy and Investment Department of the government’s executive office.