Marat Imankulov appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Marat Imankulov State Secretary  and dismissing him from his previous position. The presidential press service reported.

Marat Imankulov held the position of Secretary of the Security Council. He was replaced in this position by Baktybek Bekbolotov, who had worked as Minister of Defense before his appointment.

By another decree, the President appointed Ruslan Mukambetov acting Minister of Defense. His candidacy was submitted to the Parliament for approval.   
