18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns

State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigned. He announced this on social media.

According to Kasmambetov, his resignation is related to his age. He turned 65 on April 8, 2025.

«I have worked in the civil service for 43 years. Believing in the rule of law above all and setting an example, I am stepping down to make way for new people. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work closely and respectfully with the President. Today, I submitted my resignation to the Head of State and asked to express gratitude,» Suyunbek Kasmambetov posted.

He was appointed State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 12, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/329204/
views: 126
Print
Related
Chyngyz Isaev steps down as Speaker of Tokmak City Council
Ex-Vice Speaker of Parliament Jamilya Isaeva comments on her resignation
Jamilya Isaeva steps down as Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
World Economic Forum President Klaus Schwab steps down
Switch to 12-year education: Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House resigns
Heads of several districts of Kyrgyzstan dismissed from their posts
First Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service Kemel Sadykov resigns
Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper leaves his post of his own accord
Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigns
Brother of ex-head of Cabinet resigns as deputy head of Penitentiary Service
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Thursday
18:04
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
17:42
State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns
17:35
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
17:15
President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each
16:16
Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China