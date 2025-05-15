State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns

State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigned. He announced this on social media.

According to Kasmambetov, his resignation is related to his age. He turned 65 on April 8, 2025.

«I have worked in the civil service for 43 years. Believing in the rule of law above all and setting an example, I am stepping down to make way for new people. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work closely and respectfully with the President. Today, I submitted my resignation to the Head of State and asked to express gratitude,» Suyunbek Kasmambetov posted.

He was appointed State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 12, 2021.