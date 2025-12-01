Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan

Arslan Koichiev has been appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press service reported. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Photo Arslan Koichiev

Marat Imankulov, who had held the post of State Secretary since May 2025, has been relieved of his duties and appointed an adviser to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Arslan Koichiev, 60, graduated from the Faculty of History of Kyrgyz State National University and the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. He holds a PhD in history.

From 1994 to 1996, he worked as a correspondent for the Bishkek bureau of Radio Liberty. Between 1996 and 2010, he served as a producer for the Kyrgyz branch of the BBC World Service and lived in London. He has published articles and research in Kyrgyz, Russian and English. He is also a writer and author of historical works.

Arslan Koichiev later served as an adviser to the President of Kyrgyzstan. In June 2022, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States representing Kyrgyzstan. Most recently, he served as the president’s special representative for preparations for the Issyk-Kul International Forum.