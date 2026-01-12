Marat Imankulov: More has been done in five years than in previous decades

Former State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov gave an interview to Birinchi Radio, in which he summed up the performance of the current authorities and spoke about key changes in the areas of security, economy, and public administration.

According to the former state secretary, society is actively discussing the results of recent years, and he himself has carefully reviewed materials reflecting the main and most significant achievements of this period. He noted that over five years, a large volume of work has been accomplished—more than had previously been done over 10–15 years.

In the interview, Marat Imankulov paid particular attention to Kumtor issue, emphasizing that the process of nationalizing the mine and returning it under state control was extremely complex and required serious efforts. Along with this, he pointed to tangible results in the fight against corruption and measures taken to ensure border security.

The former state secretary recalled the difficult negotiations and conflicts on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, including two major incidents in Batken region. He noted that during the April 2021 events, the president involved him in the work of the Security Council, inviting him to share his experience during a crisis.

Marat Imankulov also focused on the fight against organized crime, which, according to him, has been openly demonstrated to the public. In addition, he highlighted significant changes in the defense sector: in a short period, weapons and heavy equipment were modernized, and new aircraft were acquired, which are now used to protect national interests and the country’s security.

He said that previously the state could not afford such expenditures due to weak budget revenue collection and widespread corruption, as a result of which billions of soms failed to reach the treasury. Now, he stressed, the situation has changed—budget revenues have increased, making it possible to raise salaries and pensions and to strengthen the material and technical base of state bodies, especially law enforcement agencies.

The former state secretary added that he personally participated in these processes and has been working in the president’s team for more than four years. According to him, many tasks still lie ahead, and in the new year the authorities intend to continue implementing large-scale reforms and projects.