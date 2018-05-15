Rock cracks in one of quarters of Osh city

Security measures will be taken in the 218th quarter of Osh city due to a cracked rock on Kerme-Too mountain. The Osh City Administration reported.

On May 14, the head of the Civil Protection Headquarters, Mayor of the city, Aitmamat Kadyrbaev, visited this quarter of the Territorial Council 5 Kerme-Too. The northern side of Kerme-Too mountain cracked, posing a threat to the residents.

The cracks in the rock appeared after the residents began without permission to take stones from the mountain for construction of houses.