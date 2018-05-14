Head of State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov dismissed

The Chairman of the State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov was dismissed. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The reason for dismissal is not known yet.

On May 11, Kubanychbek Kulmatov was summoned for questioning to the State Committee for National Security within the case on construction of a school in Kylys-Ordo housing estate at expense of a grant from TBEA.

The school was built in the residential area when Kubanychbek Kulmatov worked as the mayor of Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office instituted criminal proceedings against the officials of the State Capital Construction Department and the Bishkek Financial Department of the Bishkek City Administration under the articles 304 (abuse of office), 306 ( signing of contract, state procurement against the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 315 (forgery) the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.