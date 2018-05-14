18:29
USD 68.67
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.11
English

Head of State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov dismissed

The Chairman of the State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov was dismissed. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The reason for dismissal is not known yet.

On May 11, Kubanychbek Kulmatov was summoned for questioning to the State Committee for National Security within the case on construction of a school in Kylys-Ordo housing estate at expense of a grant from TBEA.

The school was built in the residential area when Kubanychbek Kulmatov worked as the mayor of Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office instituted criminal proceedings against the officials of the State Capital Construction Department and the Bishkek Financial Department of the Bishkek City Administration under the articles 304 (abuse of office), 306 ( signing of contract, state procurement against the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 315 (forgery) the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
New head of State Customs Service appointed
Kubanychbek Kulmatov tells why he was summoned to SCNS
Kubanychbek Kulmatov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan marks reforms in Customs Service
Heavy truck with footwear burns down in Customs Service parking lot
First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service appointed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan sure that Kulmatov to cope with tasks at SCS
Kubanychbek Kulmatov returned to Customs Service
Deputy Chairman of Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov dismissed
Full equipment of checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan postponed for two years
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized