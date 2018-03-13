12:42
USD 68.26
EUR 84.20
RUB 1.21
English

Almost 3,000 trees hacked down in Bishkek 2017 with only a third - emergency

At least 2,938 trees were hacked down in Bishkek in 2017. Only 840 of them were emergency trees. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to the administration, 2,098 trees were cut in the framework of roads reconstruction, including 1,600 — within the framework of the Chinese grant, and 453 — as part of the overhaul by Bishkekasfaltservice.

About 1,030 socially vulnerable families received 1,500 cubic meters of firewood.

At the same time, 10,200 young trees were planted on the streets of the city. In 2018, it is planned to plant 11,600 coniferous, deciduous trees and shrubs.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
Only 4,000 people sign petition against tree cutting in Bishkek over year
Young woman detained in Bishkek on suspicion of murder
Residents of Bishkek voice main security problems of the capital
Multi-storey building constructed in center of Bishkek without permission
Catharanthus, Dalia, petunia, aster on flower beds to delight Bishkek residents
Three minibuses collide in Bishkek, 11 people injured
Incidence of respiratory diseases growing in Bishkek
2,500 trees to be cut down in Bishkek in 2018
Bishkek has more than 5,000 unemployed
Almost half of bus fleet in Bishkek subject to discarding
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff