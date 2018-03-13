Almost 3,000 trees hacked down in Bishkek 2017 with only a third - emergency

At least 2,938 trees were hacked down in Bishkek in 2017. Only 840 of them were emergency trees. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to the administration, 2,098 trees were cut in the framework of roads reconstruction, including 1,600 — within the framework of the Chinese grant, and 453 — as part of the overhaul by Bishkekasfaltservice.

About 1,030 socially vulnerable families received 1,500 cubic meters of firewood.

At the same time, 10,200 young trees were planted on the streets of the city. In 2018, it is planned to plant 11,600 coniferous, deciduous trees and shrubs.