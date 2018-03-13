Nine people convicted for extremism in Osh city

The Osh City Court found nine people guilty of organizing and participating in the activities of the illegal religious organization Yakyn Inkar, sentencing them to different terms in prison- from 3 to 4 years. Court office reported.

In June 2017, at least 16 people were detained on suspicion of membership in this organization. Investigation on seven of them continues.

Yakyn Inkar is a movement that separated from the religious movement Tablighi Jamaat. Its name in Arabic means «denying everything except for God.» Its followers are trying to live like in the time of the Prophet Muhammad: they have long hair and wear traditional Arabic clothes, walk on foot, refuse practically all modern technical achievements. The exact number of the movement’s followers in Kyrgyzstan is unknown. They preach such ideas as separate education of children at schools, rejection of telephones and TV.