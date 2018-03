A 26-year-old girl committed suicide in Bishkek. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, she did not leave a suicide note.

«The police received a call in the morning on March 11. The girl died on the spot from the injuries. According to relatives, the deceased was depressed. It turned out that she had already attempted to commit suicide. Causes of the suicide are being found out,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate said.