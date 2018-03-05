Rally in Bishkek. Activists support Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Rally in support of the initiatives of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is held in Bishkek nearby the Supreme Court building. Civil activists express their support to the new head of state.

According to the head of the Institute of Public Analysis Rita Karasartova, on February 8, Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council that he had enough political will to fight corruption.

«We hold the rally to support the initiatives of the president. We are ready to support and monitor, demand execution of the president’s decisions. We will demand implementation of the president’s words,» said Rita Karasartova.

Rita Karasartova also added that the human rights defenders drafted a black list of judges, who can not be admitted to the Supreme Court.

«The Supreme Court is the highest authority. It draws the line in the proceedings. We see that there are judges who carried out a political order. The list includes those who violated the law,» Rita Karasartova said.

Recall, judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek Kymbat Arkharova and the Bishkek City Court Chairwoman Irina Vorontsova claim for vacant posts in the Supreme Court. These judges made decisions on resonant cases, which many call politicized, including the case against ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev, ex-head of the Ministry of Justice Aida Salyanova, journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp.

About 50 people came to protest today. Participants hold banners «Prosecutors and judges is the front for the cops», «Down with corrupt judges.»