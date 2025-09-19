Human rights activist Karasartova sentenced to 5 years of probation supervision

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek delivered a verdict against a human rights activist Rita Karasartova. Her colleague Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova posted on Facebook.

According to her, the court found Karasartova guilty under Articles 278 (Mass riots) and 327 (Public calls for violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. She was fined 50,000 soms and placed under five years of probation supervision.

Rita Karasartova was detained on April 14 on charges of «inciting mass unrest.» A search was conducted at her home in her absence, reportedly in connection with the earlier publication of a letter by activist Tilekmat Kurenov. In the letter, he had requested that his text be made public should anything happen to him.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) announced that wanted activist Kurenov had been extradited from the UAE to Bishkek. According to the state committee, while abroad he had regularly posted provocative content and video messages on social media calling for mass unrest and an attempted violent seizure of power.