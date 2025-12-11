Bishkek City Court upholds verdict in Rita Karasartova case

The Bishkek City Court has upheld the verdict previously handed down by the Sverdlovsky District Court against human rights defender Rita Karasartova, her relatives reported.

In September of this year, the Sverdlovsky District Court found Karasartova guilty under Article 278 (Mass riots) and Article 327 (Public calls for violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, sentencing her to a fine of 50,000 soms and five years of probation supervision.

The defense appealed the ruling to the City Court, but today the appellate board left the verdict unchanged. As a result, the sentence and the conditions of probation supervision remain in force.