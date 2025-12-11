17:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.90
RUB 1.14
English

Bishkek City Court upholds verdict in Rita Karasartova case

The Bishkek City Court has upheld the verdict previously handed down by the Sverdlovsky District Court against human rights defender Rita Karasartova, her relatives reported.

In September of this year, the Sverdlovsky District Court found Karasartova guilty under Article 278 (Mass riots) and Article 327 (Public calls for violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, sentencing her to a fine of 50,000 soms and five years of probation supervision.

The defense appealed the ruling to the City Court, but today the appellate board left the verdict unchanged. As a result, the sentence and the conditions of probation supervision remain in force.
link: https://24.kg/english/354264/
views: 145
Print
Related
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Human rights activist Karasartova sentenced to 5 years of probation supervision
Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita Karasartova until July 12
No investigative actions carried out in case against Rita Karasartova - lawyer
Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita Karasartova
Human rights activist Rita Karasartova arrested until May 12 by court decision
HRW calls for immediate release of human rights defender Rita Karasartova
Human rights activist Rita Karasartova detained for 48 hours
House of human rights activist Rita Karasartova searched
Amnesty International prepares petition in support of Rita Karasartova
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
16:29
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthenin...
16:21
Bishkek City Court upholds verdict in Rita Karasartova case
15:16
Teenager fatally hit by car in Osh, driver detained
15:09
Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported
15:00
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan