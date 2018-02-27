5-6 graders to get new generation textbooks in new school year

By 2018-2019 academic year, all students of grades 5-6 will receive sets of textbooks of a new generation. This was announced at the board meeting of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.

More than three million copies of the new generation textbooks are being prepared for release. The textbooks have been developed and tested with the assistance of the World Bank’s «Support for Reforms in the Education Sector» project.

The development of textbooks of a new generation in mathematics and subjects of the natural science for the 7th and 8th grades was started with the support of the ADB project «Sector Development Program.»

It is reported that about 83 percent of the schoolchildren received new books in 2017.

The Ministry actively developed the National Repository of Open Educational Resources during the year. Today it has 752 textbooks, including teaching materials used in schools of Kyrgyzstan. The electronic library contains 621 theses, 1,066 rare digitized books.