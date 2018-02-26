Pedophilia on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Number of pedophilia cases increased in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov said today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health care.

According to him, in 2016, at least 110 facts of sexual abuse of children were registered. In 2017, there were already 151 such cases.

«Most often, up to 80 percent of cases, violence against children is committed by close people,» Kursan Asanov said.

According to him, 121 criminal cases were sent to court in 2017.