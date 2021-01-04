Vice Prime Minister proposes to create map with photos and data of pedophiles

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva proposes to create a map with photos and data of pedophiles. She wrote about it on her Facebook page.

«From school, we must teach our children not to go with strangers, not to get into someone else’s car, and not to talk to strangers at all. There are cases when even adults do not know who pedophiles are. Internet pornography should be restricted. When was the last time you checked children’s phones and computers? We need maps with data of pedophiles, like in Kazakhstan,» Elvira Surabaldieva wrote.

The map was created in the neighboring country. Anyone can visit a special website and see detailed information about the rapists who have been sentenced.