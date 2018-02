A guest house «Prichal» burnt down in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire was reported the day before at 9.27 pm.

«Four fire teams extinguished the fire, a team of rescuers was on duty. No victims and injured were reported. Over a thousand square meters burnt down. The fire was completely extinguished today at 2.10 am,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.