Seven government members severely reprimanded

Seven members of the Kyrgyz government were severely reprimanded for failure to fulfill the order of the Prime Minister to study the situation with ineffective execution of the state investment program. Prime Minister Sapar Isakov threatens them with dismissal if the situation does not change.

At the government meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister Sanzhar Mukanbetov told that the state investment program (SIP) has not been implemented for several years. In early February, the Prime Minister held a meeting on this issue and instructed within two weeks to make adjustments to the SIP for 2018 and make organizational conclusions.

However, only the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the order of the head of the Cabinet.

Sapar Isakov was outraged at this attitude towards his instructions. «Donors allocate money for the state investments program, but we can not properly use them. After conclusion of an agreement with donors, the internal procedures last for years. This is irresponsibility. This is not normal. I warn you: this should not be so,» said the head of the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister decided to declare a reprimand to the Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In addition, a severe reprimand will be declared to:

— Minister of Economy Artem Novikov;

— Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva;

— Minister of Health Talantbek Batyraliev;

— Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Nurbek Murashev;

— Director of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Ulanbek Ryskulov;

— Director of the State Agency for Local Government and Interethnic Relations Bakhtiyar Saliev;

— Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction and Utilities Baktybek Abdiyev.

Only Renat Tuleberdiev, head of the State Property Management Fund, escaped disciplinary punishment.

«I’m not defending him, but he just came to the post. He needs time. I ask you to prepare a decision, on Monday I will sign it. If you do not change the situation until June, I will raise the question of the future stay of each of you in the position. Do not be offended. I openly say. All questions can be solved, you only need to work. There are might be force majeure, but this is not the case,» Sapar Isakov concluded.