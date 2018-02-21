Evgeniy Gurevich, friend of Maxim Bakiev, no longer wanted by Interpol

Evgeniy Gurevich is no longer wanted by Interpol. The representative of his interests Aleksei Eliseev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, this means that the search warrant, arrest and extradition of Evgeniy Gurevich, included in Interpol’s base through the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office, has been canceled. As Aleksei Eliseev explained, his client is a citizen of another state and was not an official in Kyrgyzstan.

«I managed to prove that his persecution is not ordinary, but political one,» said Aleksei Eliseev.

Recall, Evgeniy Gurevich served as financial adviser to the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. He was the general director of MGN Group CJSC. In April 2009, he joined the board of directors of International Airport Manas OJSC and Electric Stations OJSC. Since the fall of 2009, Evgeniy Gurevich was a financial adviser to the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations, headed by Maxim Bakiyev.

In 2011, the Kyrgyz court sentenced Evgeniy Gurevich in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption.

In October 2013, he was accused of conspiracy and obstruction to justice in a civil case on trading in shares of Global Industries in the USA.