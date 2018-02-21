19:14
-3
USD 68.11
EUR 84.18
RUB 1.21
English

Evgeniy Gurevich, friend of Maxim Bakiev, no longer wanted by Interpol

Evgeniy Gurevich is no longer wanted by Interpol. The representative of his interests Aleksei Eliseev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, this means that the search warrant, arrest and extradition of Evgeniy Gurevich, included in Interpol’s base through the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office, has been canceled. As Aleksei Eliseev explained, his client is a citizen of another state and was not an official in Kyrgyzstan.

«I managed to prove that his persecution is not ordinary, but political one,» said Aleksei Eliseev.

Recall, Evgeniy Gurevich served as financial adviser to the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. He was the general director of MGN Group CJSC. In April 2009, he joined the board of directors of International Airport Manas OJSC and Electric Stations OJSC. Since the fall of 2009, Evgeniy Gurevich was a financial adviser to the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations, headed by Maxim Bakiyev.

In 2011, the Kyrgyz court sentenced Evgeniy Gurevich in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption.

In October 2013, he was accused of conspiracy and obstruction to justice in a civil case on trading in shares of Global Industries in the USA.
link:
views: 106
Print
Related
Lawyer: Criminal case against Elnura Alkanova was unlawfully initiated
One more journalist banned from leaving country
Chief witness in case of Maxim Bakiyev convicted in London
Witness in Maxim Bakiyev’s assassination attempt on Sean Daley arrested
Popular
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017 Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017