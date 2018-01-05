01:46
-5
USD 68.83
EUR 82.77
RUB 1.20
English

One more journalist banned from leaving country

Journalist Elnura Alkanova was banned from leaving Kyrgyzstan. Lawyers representing her interests informed.

Today, the author of the journalistic investigation about purchase of the elite cottages village «Ideal House» was summoned for questioning to the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Elnura Alkanova herself did not come to the interrogation because she is outside the city. Her lawyer was informed that, upon returning to Bishkek, Elnura Alkanova would not be able to leave the country until the end of investigation following her publication.

Ideal House LLC is Maxim Bakiyev’s project. He, taking advantage of his post, registered the company as an owner of several hectares of land near State Residence Ala-Archa-1. Elite cottages were built on the plots. After April 7, 2010, the objects were nationalized.

«I do not understand why I was banned from leaving the country. Am I running away? Or am I a suspect?» Elnura Alkanova said.

Earlier, the judiciary banned the journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Ayip as well as ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova from leaving Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 268
Print
Related
Journalist of Agence France-Presse deported to Dubai
Journalist Kabay Karabekov summoned for questioning to SCNS
Journalist Sapanov sentenced to 4 years in reinforced regime colony
MP wins court case against journalist of Dungan diaspora newspaper
Kyrgyz journalist beaten up by transsexuals
Chief witness in case of Maxim Bakiyev convicted in London
Journalist confirms dismissal from Super.kg for question to President
Journalist fired after inconvenient question to Almazbek Atambayev
Kyrgyz journalist prosecuted for inciting inter-religious strife
Supreme Court upholds travel ban for Cholpon Dzhakupova
Popular
Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018 President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU
Nature Development Fund created in Kyrgyzstan to improve ecology Nature Development Fund created in Kyrgyzstan to improve ecology