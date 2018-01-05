One more journalist banned from leaving country

Journalist Elnura Alkanova was banned from leaving Kyrgyzstan. Lawyers representing her interests informed.

Today, the author of the journalistic investigation about purchase of the elite cottages village «Ideal House» was summoned for questioning to the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Elnura Alkanova herself did not come to the interrogation because she is outside the city. Her lawyer was informed that, upon returning to Bishkek, Elnura Alkanova would not be able to leave the country until the end of investigation following her publication.

Ideal House LLC is Maxim Bakiyev’s project. He, taking advantage of his post, registered the company as an owner of several hectares of land near State Residence Ala-Archa-1. Elite cottages were built on the plots. After April 7, 2010, the objects were nationalized.

«I do not understand why I was banned from leaving the country. Am I running away? Or am I a suspect?» Elnura Alkanova said.

Earlier, the judiciary banned the journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Ayip as well as ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova from leaving Kyrgyzstan.