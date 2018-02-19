Kyrgyzstan faction tells why deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek went to Almaty

Leader of the parliamentary faction Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov told 24.kg news agency why the deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek, detained during a special operation in Almaty, asked him for leave on Thursday, February 15, to go to Kazakhstan. He explained the need for his departure to Almaty by training of athletes who were supposed to participate in wrestling competitions.

According to the leader of the faction, Asylbek uulu Damirbek is the President of the Asian Wrestling Federation. He has never been involved in any unseemly deeds.

«It was a complete shock for me. He had to supervise the competitions in Bishkek. I hope he was detained by mistake. The situation will clear up soon. The Prosecutor General’s Office is working, we find out through our channels too. It is specified in what interpersonal relations he was with the deputies of our faction, who and what knows about him,» said Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Asylbek uulu Damirbek is an international master in Greco-Roman wrestling and Vice President of the Asian Wrestling Federation. For the first time he became a deputy at the age of 28. He entered the Parliament on the list of Ak Zhol party. In 2015, he got into Parliament on the lists of Kyrgyzstan party.