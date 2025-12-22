Arsenal large-scale operation conducted in Issyk-Kul region

From December 16 to 26, 2025, comprehensive preventive measures called Arsenal are being conducted in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. These measures aim to prevent violations of weapons-related legislation and combat poaching.

According to law enforcement agencies, during the first week of the operation, 54 permit-related facilities and approximately 3,700 hunters were inspected. As a result of the inspections, 36 administrative reports were drawn up, and fines totaling 33,000 soms were imposed. Twenty-four weapons, 10 weapons involved in criminal cases, and 136 rounds of ammunition were seized for violations. Additionally, citizens voluntarily surrendered three weapons.

During the course of these measures, 23 crimes were solved, one wanted person was detained, six previously missing persons were found, and two environmental crimes were identified. To ensure public safety, efforts to cull dangerous wild animals were carried out in collaboration with relevant services and public associations. As a result, 35 wild jackals, 35 stray dogs, and one fox that had entered a populated area were eliminated.

Meetings with local residents were also held in several villages in Tyup district to discuss citizen safety, compliance with legal requirements, and environmental protection.