Tanker truck burns down on Bishkek-Osh highway, two injured

A tanker truck turned over and burned down on Bishkek — Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it fell into Chychkan river.

«The traffic accident occurred at the 238th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road. According to preliminary data, the truck burnt down completely. Two people were injured. They were hospitalized into Toktogul District Hospital. The tanker truck transported 25 tons of gasoline. Five firefighting teams went to the scene,» the press service reported.