SDMK choses airline for hajj 2018

Today, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan held a competition among airlines for the transportation of pilgrims. The muftiyat informed.

According to its data, only one company — Flaynas — applied for participation in the competition. And by the majority of votes, the commission on preparation for hajj has chosen it.

SDMK noted that Flaynas has been working with them for 10 years and last year it also transported the pilgrims, responsibly fulfilling its duties.

«The airline did not change the price for the flight. In 2018, like in the past year, tickets will cost $ 1,550,» SDMK said.

In 2018, the hajj falls on August. Departure of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will begin in July.
