Beaten into coma 3-year-old child dies in Osh hospital

A three-year-old child, who was beaten into coma, died in Osh hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a 24-year-old native of Kara-Kuldzha district beat up her son, born in 2015, to a state of coma. When the child lost consciousness, his mother took him to the hospital and said that he fell down the stairs. During the examination, doctors found many bruises on his body and a hematoma on his head.

A criminal case has been instituted against the mother under Article 234 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). She is in pretrial detention facility.