Arabs invited to invest in economy and tourism of Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov at the World Government Summit in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) met with the head of Emaar Properties Company Mohamed Ali Alabbar.

Mohamed Ali Alabbar is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emaar Properties, he is the member of the Executive Committee of Dubai — the highest authority that unites all successful enterprises of the emirate.

Sapar Isakov noted that the Kyrgyz government is taking active measures to increase the country’s investment attractiveness, protect private property and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles for investors.

«One of my first decisions as head of government was to raise the status of the body responsible for attracting investments. Now the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments is a separate body that is directly subordinate to the Prime Minister that allows to quickly solving the problems of investors,» PM told the possible investor.

Sapar Isakov also told about the implementation of the medium-term program «40 Steps in a New Era», designed for the period from 2018 to 2023, two main areas of which are related to business development.

The direction «We are with business» is focused on creation of favorable conditions for investors.

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov offered the head of Emaar Properties to consider investing in the tourism industry of Kyrgyzstan.

«A separate large area for possible cooperation is the tourism industry. We have introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of 45 countries. Nature, mountains, lakes allow us to develop year-round hotel business and other types of tourist services,» Sapar Isakov stressed.

The head of Emaar Properties Company Mohamed Ali Alabbar accepted the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and the 3rd World Nomad Games.

Emaar Properties was founded in 1997 in the UAE. The main activity of the company is investing in construction projects in the Persian Gulf region, mainly such cities as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Ali Alabbar is also the founder of the Arab Business Council, which was organized under the leadership of the World Economic Forum. He is included in the rating of 50 the most influential Arabs according to Arabian Business magazine for 2006.